Fake News Media Ignore Terror Attack for Breaking News About Trump Drinking Coke

An attempted terrorist attack caused massive chaos during Monday morning’s rush hour in New York City, but CNN and MSNBC preferred to discuss a silly unsourced article about Trump drinking a dozen cokes a day and watching TV four to eight hours daily.
CNN viewers probably had no clue there was a terror attack. Even if they read CNN online today, they would think the ISIS terrorist — who was inspired by hatred when he saw the Christmas posters — committed an act of terror because Trump has antagonized Palestinians or because of events in Gaza.
As the events in New York City unfolded, Alisyn Camerota blathered on CNN’s New Day with a boring guest about the Times report: “NYT Report: Trump drinks a dozen diet cokes per day.”
“The thing that would concern me more is this consistent consumption of fats and sugars and all sorts of stuff that’s bad for you,” a guest told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.
CNN switched off the terror attack so quickly, it drew astonished responses on social media. “Astonishing how quickly CNN pivoted from NYC explosion to ridiculous story Trump drinking a lot of Diet Coke,” Newsbusters Senior Editor Rich Noyes tweeted.
MSNBC also blabbered about the report in lieu of the attack.
It is not surprising when one considers the attacker was an Islamic terrorist who was admitted into the U.S. via chain migration. The left doesn’t want you to hear that story.
President Trump right again !!
Muslim Terrorist was brought in
Via CHAIN MIGRATION !!#EndChainMigrationASAP
Port Authority Time Square #NYCBombing #TimeSquare pic.twitter.com/ChKVOcLgBl
— 🇺🇸STOCK MONSTER🇺🇸 (@StockMonsterVIP) December 11, 2017
The New York Times article also claimed knowledge of Trump’s alleged complaints about Don Lemon. Trump denies the story. The Times outlandishly claims to know what the President does from the moment he gets up and why he does what he does.
Trump responded.
Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day – Wrong! Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the “dumbest man on television!” Bad Reporting.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2017
Very little discussion of all the purposely false and defamatory stories put out this week by the Fake News Media. They are out of control – correct reporting means nothing to them. Major lies written, then forced to be withdrawn after they are exposed…a stain on America!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2017
The bomber, who couldn’t usurp the big breaking news on the fake media outlets about Trump drinking too much soda, was screaming “Allahu Akbar” while being arrested. Afterward, Trump once again spoke out against chain migration.
🎯Suicide bomber: Port Authority Bus Terminal Screaming “Allah Akbar” While Being Arrested
“Approximately 7:20 this morning we had an attempted terror related incident, in the subway, in the passageway”#Manhattan #NYPD #nycbombing #NewYork #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/12ziCfOVG2
— Patriot Lexi 💞🇺🇸 (@PatriotLexi) December 11, 2017
This is as bad as ice creamgate.
They truly have become a self-parody.
I haven’t watched CNN since the first Iraq War. Anyone remember how CNN was complicit in murder back then.
I wonder what exactly they referred with the “fats”, as that idea has been debunked, And even detrimental to health.
Rosen “may” have let the cat out of the bag. When at the W.H. press briefing he told everyone he was “required” by the network to ask a particular insulting question. It was quite obvious he wasn’t too pleased by it. As far as I can tell he’s been one of the best. Anyway, is this the same with the other networks. Does Alisyn Camerota have to follow the same directives in her job, Because there Are producers that determine the content. This was the reason Dennis Michael Lynch was fired from Newsmax. As a result NewsmaxTV is nothing more than a shell and has to grab content from Talk Radio. Eventually this will be the final result of the rest.
I find the reality that there are so many grubers that believe this crap far more frightening than the fake news itself.