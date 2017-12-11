Fake News Media Ignore Terror Attack for Breaking News About Trump Drinking Coke

An attempted terrorist attack caused massive chaos during Monday morning’s rush hour in New York City, but CNN and MSNBC preferred to discuss a silly unsourced article about Trump drinking a dozen cokes a day and watching TV four to eight hours daily.

CNN viewers probably had no clue there was a terror attack. Even if they read CNN online today, they would think the ISIS terrorist — who was inspired by hatred when he saw the Christmas posters — committed an act of terror because Trump has antagonized Palestinians or because of events in Gaza.

As the events in New York City unfolded, Alisyn Camerota blathered on CNN’s New Day with a boring guest about the Times report: “NYT Report: Trump drinks a dozen diet cokes per day.”

“The thing that would concern me more is this consistent consumption of fats and sugars and all sorts of stuff that’s bad for you,” a guest told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota.

CNN switched off the terror attack so quickly, it drew astonished responses on social media. “Astonishing how quickly CNN pivoted from NYC explosion to ridiculous story Trump drinking a lot of Diet Coke,” Newsbusters Senior Editor Rich Noyes tweeted.

MSNBC also blabbered about the report in lieu of the attack.

It is not surprising when one considers the attacker was an Islamic terrorist who was admitted into the U.S. via chain migration. The left doesn’t want you to hear that story.

President Trump right again !! Muslim Terrorist was brought in

Via CHAIN MIGRATION !!#EndChainMigrationASAP

Port Authority Time Square #NYCBombing #TimeSquare pic.twitter.com/ChKVOcLgBl — 🇺🇸STOCK MONSTER🇺🇸 (@StockMonsterVIP) December 11, 2017

The New York Times article also claimed knowledge of Trump’s alleged complaints about Don Lemon. Trump denies the story. The Times outlandishly claims to know what the President does from the moment he gets up and why he does what he does.

Trump responded.

Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day – Wrong! Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the “dumbest man on television!” Bad Reporting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2017

Very little discussion of all the purposely false and defamatory stories put out this week by the Fake News Media. They are out of control – correct reporting means nothing to them. Major lies written, then forced to be withdrawn after they are exposed…a stain on America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2017

The bomber, who couldn’t usurp the big breaking news on the fake media outlets about Trump drinking too much soda, was screaming “Allahu Akbar” while being arrested. Afterward, Trump once again spoke out against chain migration.

🎯Suicide bomber: Port Authority Bus Terminal Screaming “Allah Akbar” While Being Arrested “Approximately 7:20 this morning we had an attempted terror related incident, in the subway, in the passageway”#Manhattan #NYPD #nycbombing #NewYork #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/12ziCfOVG2 — Patriot Lexi 💞🇺🇸 (@PatriotLexi) December 11, 2017

This is as bad as ice creamgate.