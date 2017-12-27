Fake News Media Lies About Melania Ordering Removal of 200-Year Old Tree

A 200-year old tree will be cut down next week and Melania signed off on it because there was no choice.

Some in the lying news media knew the true story and yet they covered it dishonestly with a fake news headline to make Melania look bad. The headline for that story is: Melania Trump orders removal of the near-200-year-old tree from the White House

They had the correct story first reported by CNN, where it was actually reported truthfully, but several outlets went with the headline-lie. It isn’t a case of them misunderstanding but rather completely distorting.

A CNN contributor and columnist for the NY Post and the DC Examiner, Selena Zito sent this tweet out yesterday and it’s one of the most honest tweets out there.

Headline is horribly misleading-example gatrillion of why nobody trusts my profession-be better stewards of journalism & stop being jagoffs https://t.co/NshM8G9N9U — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) December 26, 2017

The media was trying to malign Melania Trump over this tree issue.

The truth about the tree can be found deep into the Newsweek article: The tree was about to fall, and experts recommended its removal. Mrs. Trump, according to Grisham, has requested to preserve the wood from the tree.

The story was updated to make it clearer that the tree is going to fall and has to come down.

HuffPo, Independent, Raw Story, Daily Mail and others copied the misleading title with slight differences but just as dishonest.

CNN first reported the story, explaining it had to come down and the First Lady signed off on it after reviewing “the reports from the United States National Arboretum” and speaking “at length with her staff about exploring every option before making the decision to remove a portion of the Magnolia tree”.

CNN reporter Kate Bennett also jumped in on criticizing the deceit.

wow this hed is grossly unfair and, quite frankly, inaccurate https://t.co/zHXTV37bAG — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 26, 2017

For eight years, we had to watch the media fall at Michelle Obama’s feet and no one was allowed to notice her poor choices in attire, her angry, far-left rants, or her failed lunch program. Melania, on the other hand, can’t catch a break.