Fake News? Report Trump Banned Words at CDC Like “Diversity”, “Transgender”, “Science-Based”

Something is wrong with a story making the rounds on the Internet since it hit the mainstream news Friday. The story, filed first by the Washington Post, claims that Donald Trump banned seven common and useful words from the budget presented by the CDC.

First of all, does anyone really believe Trump is sitting around thinking of words to ban? Whatever.

The words all have value and banning them, if the story is accurate, seems to have ulterior political motives. The seven words are: Vulnerable, entitlement, diversity, transgender, fetus, evidence-based, science-based. While many of us might be sick of “entitlement” and “diversity”, none of the words should be on a banned list.

If people are using the budget to assign funds for political purposes, such as promoting unnecessary expenditures for “diversity” or abortions, perhaps that is a consideration, but the words shouldn’t be banned, ban the expenditure if it’s unnecessary and ideological.

This is unverified news from one Lone Ranger in Atlanta as it turns out.

The media is presenting it as if it were the entire national CDC and Donald Trump ordered it but it only came from one woman in Atlanta and several of the words were by word-of-mouth, not put in writing. The word of mouth words were: “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based,” and “science-based”.

That’s four of the seven.

This is from the actual report:

On 15 December 2017, the Washington Post first reported that a senior CDC leader instructed policy analysts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not to use certain words in documents “related to the budget and supporting materials that are to be given to the CDC’s partners and to Congress”, citing an unnamed policy analyst:

Policy analysts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta were told of the list of forbidden words at a meeting Thursday with senior CDC officials who oversee the budget, according to an analyst who took part in the 90-minute briefing. […]

At the CDC, the meeting about the banned words was led by Alison Kelly, a senior leader in the agency’s Office of Financial Services, according to the CDC analyst, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly.

The left has gone wild and are considering lawsuits as well as using this to claim Donald Trump is anti-LGBT and a flat-earther.

The riled up left even noticed the First Amendment for the purposes of these seven words. People should consider the fact that the Obama administration banned words like “Islamist”, “radical Islam”, “Unidentified Alien Children” and “illegal alien”. Government banning words is nothing new.

This wasn’t issued nationwide and came from one woman quoting a “policy analyst”. Some of these words have taken on ideological meaning and I get that this administration doesn’t want to fund leftist ideology but they have to find another way to ban, if this story is even accurate.

In any case, it is unlikely Trump had a thing to do with it and it will be quickly dispelled so don’t panic. Don’t put lawyers on retainer quite yet.