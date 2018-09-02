Fake Republican Kasich Tells GOP Not to Vote Party, Vote for the Person

Don’t vote party, vote for the person, RINO Governor Kasich said on Face the Nation Sunday. Parties “shouldn’t matter so much”, he said. This is despite his having noticed the other party is running Socialists and Communists.

He did likely notice Democrats want to abolish ICE, keep the borders open, control guns into non-existence, and offer ‘free’ health care, housing, college for all, including for illegal aliens.

Kasich hates conservatives and conflates them with Communists/Socialists on the other side.

Communists and Socialists are embraced by the Democrat Party. They are the “future of the party”, including hard-left know-nothings like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The days of reaching across the aisle are over unless Democrats reject the hard-left.

Kasich claims there are extremes on both sides and the country is “center-right” or “center-left”.

Conservatives aren’t calling for the country to be overrun by foreigners who hate the country and they aren’t looking to abolish law enforcement, despite his hinting they are equal to the hard-left.

“You know, we spend so much time talking about how lost the Republicans are. But you think about the Democratic Party moving farther and farther to the left — our country is center-right or center-left. It’s not on the extremes,” Kasich said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday. He said the Republican Party is in a “tug of war” but ultimately “worth fighting for.”

Kasich praised the late Senator John McCain at the President’s expense.

NOT SUPPORTING REPUBLICANS WHO ARE “DIVIDERS”

Kasich said while he supports his party in the midterms, there are a number of Republicans he called “dividers” who he will not be campaigning for.

“I just won’t do it, because if you’re a divider and if you can’t see the fact that we need to unify people then I can’t be for you. I mean, nothing personal. I just can’t help you,” he said.

It is unlikely he will support Kris Kobach since Kobach wants to secure the vote for citizens.

The Ohio open borders/amnesty governor also revealed what he was thinking when he knelt before McCain’s coffin as it lied in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

“Well, I had a word with John. I said, ‘John, you remember I called you when you were sick and I asked you if you were OK with the big guy?’ And I said, ‘John, I’ll see you up there someday. Keep the place open for me, would you?’ And I got up and left,” Kasich remembered.

Don’t be so sure Kasich. Hack politicians might have to spend some time in Purgatory.