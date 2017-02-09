Fake Vietnam War hero Senator Blumental misrepresented the words of SCOTUS candidate Neil Gorsuch, probably to drive a wedge between him and the President, according to the Trump team.

Blumenthal is somewhat of an unreliable reporter because of his lies about his war service and because he has promised to use every tool to block Gorsuch.

During an interview on Wednesday, Senator Blumenthal said that Gorsuch called President Trump’s recent comments about members of the judiciary “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

Blumenthal told reporters Wednesday after the meeting that Gorsuch had “expressed to me that he is disheartened by the demoralizing and abhorrent comments by President Trump about the judiciary.”

“I told him how abhorrent Donald Trump’s invective and insults are toward the judiciary. And he said to me that he found them ‘disheartening’ and ‘demoralizing’ — his words,” Blumenthal said.

Fox News reports that Judge Gorsuch used the words “disheartening” and “demoralizing” but was not specifically referring to the President. He was speaking in generalities.

Former United States Senator Kelly Ayotte, who is leading a team that is helping to shepherd Judge Gorsuch through the Senate, was in the same meeting and said that the Judge never specifically referred to Trump’s comments.

“Judge Gorsuch has made it very clear in all of his discussions with senators, including Senator Blumenthal, that he could not comment on any specific cases and that judicial ethics prevent him from commenting on political matters,” Ayotte said in a statement. “He has also emphasized the importance of an independent judiciary, and while he made clear that he was not referring to any specific case, he said that he finds any criticism of a judge’s integrity and independence disheartening and demoralizing.”

Did Gorsuch insinuate or actually say that Trump’s words were “disheartening” and “demoralizing”? Perhaps, but the fact is that Blumenthal is accused of lying, insinuating that the judge specifically referred to President Trump’s comments and saw them as abhorrent. The word “abhorrent” was Blumenthal’s word.

On the matter of Judge Robart, he is a supporter of BlackLivesMatter and an open borders promoter. What he did by staying the President’s order is legislate from the bench, usurp the powers of the presidency, and rule for the national security of the entire nation. It’s a very serious overreach and it cannot be allowed to stand.

Trump’s criticisms of this judge are fair and no judge should be immune from just critiques. In fact, he should be impeached for violating the law.

The President tweeted about it.

President Trump said Judge Gorsuch’s words were misrepresented in a presser.

In an update, Blumenthal has doubled down

Sen. Blumenthal said that Gorsuch okayed his airing of the comments about President Trump’s attacks on the judiciary being “disheartening” “demoralizing”.

“Judge Gorsuch specifically said “you should feel free to mention what I said about these attacks being disheartening and demoralizing”, the Connecticut Democrat told MSNBC’s Morning Joe..

Blumenthal said he urged him to release the comments in light of Donald Trump’s critical tweets because “he feels deeply about the independence of the American judiciary.” Blumenthal went on to say the judiciary is “a core principle of our Constitution” and “goes to the heart of our democratic freedoms.”

Blumenthal said that this is what Gorsuch is saying to them on Capitol Hill and Trump is showing contempt of the judiciary.

Sen. Ben Sasse confirmed the comments by the SCOTUS candidate but added that he is not out there criticizing the president.

Ron Bonjean, another spokesman who is helping Gorsuch, confirmed Blumenthal’s account of the conversation to reporters.

Gorsuch’s spokesperson denied that the comments were specifically referencing the President.

