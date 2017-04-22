MSNBC Fake World News! Rachel Madcow Says Trump’s Responsible for Venezuela Riots

Do you think this is satire? Wrong! It’s not. This is exactly what this woman suggested – Trump is responsible for Venezuela’s riots. She put two and two together and got 17.

Maddow, Madcow, whatever, began her diatribe by discussing a Mic.com article about National Security Officials, along with Trump’s Chief of Staff Steve Bannon meeting with businessmen with ties to Trump’s family in order – allegedly – to lift sanctions on Venezuela. That meeting was followed by President Maduro donating $500,000 to Trump’s campaign.

In all likelihood, Maduro donated because he wanted Trump to lose. Having Maduro donate to your campaign is one big negative.

Maddow then segued into Venezuela unrest, with footage of rioters and protesters fighting and marching on the streets, with the caption “unrest in Venezuela over Trump donations” displayed on the ticker.

“There have been weeks and weeks and weeks of rioting and violent protests,” says Maddow. “And now today, Venezuelans are enraged anew by this brand new FEC filing from the White House, which shows … while Venezuelans have been rioting in the streets, while there have been acute food shortages and medicine shortages in Venezuela.”

She thinks Socialist Venezuela is a mess because of Trump!

Venezuela has little food – people are eating garbage and fishing for pigeons. They don’t have toilet paper, feminine products, beer, medicine. But that’s not the reason Venezuela has a problem. NOOOO…it’s a donation made to Trump. That”s why, literally, millions are on the streets.

They are seizing all private businesses and they just grabbed the GM plant but that’s not the problem either!

Madcow wasn’t done. She said, “This is a country that should be a rich country, but people have literally been starving in Venezuela,” she continued. “Somehow in the midst of this incredible economic and political crisis in Venezuela, Venezuela’s state-run oil company somewhere found a half-million dollars to donate to the very, very, very inexplicably over-funded Trump inauguration.”

She said NOTHING about the socialism destroying the country.

If you want to know the actual facts of what is going on in Venezuela, click here. She’s clueless. In fact, I think she’s the reason I have a headache right now. I listened to this entire video with her boring voice and droning fake news. Maybe I’ll sue her.

It was only yesterday it seems when she was a failed Air America bore – her and Al Franken, another certifiable individual.