Fanboy Geraldo Comes Out Swinging for Socialist OMao-Cortez

“What do you think about the deal?” host Ainsley Earhardt replied.

IT’S FUTURE THINK

“I think that it is idealistic, it is aspirational,” he replied. “It is kind of future think. It’s a wish list.”

“You aspire for total control? You aspire to support the people that don’t work?” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked.

“No, you aspire to get rid of pollution, Brian. You aspire to get rid of the traffic. You aspire to make the world environmentally a place where it is sustainable,” Rivera replied.

He also thinks every home in the southwest and Puerto Rico should be mandated by Big Brother to have solar.

As Kilmeade said, this is a “step back”. When people see this, which is undoable, people see it as “farcical.”

It’s catnip for commies. At least we know how crazy Geraldo actually is.

Watch Geraldo Say He’s the Ditsy Socialist’s FAN: