Sicko Fans Are Sending Lots of Mail to Mass Killer Nikolas Cruz

Florida mass shooter Nikolas Cruz is receiving torrents of fan mail from fans across the country. It’s sick.

Letters, greetings, provocative photos are piling up. Cruz murdered 17 innocent students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.

“I reserve the right to care about you, Nikolas!” one Texas woman wrote in a letter to Cruz within the week of the mass shooting, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Some teens are sending sexually provocative photos. One 18-year old girl wrote, “When I saw your picture on the television, something attracted me to you.”

“Your eyes are beautiful and the freckles on your face make you so handsome,” she continued. “I’m really skinny and have 34C sized breasts.”

An older woman sent a photo of her cleavage. Still, someone else sent $800 to his commissary account.

Cruz’s lawyer, Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, told the Sun-Sentinel that he finds it “perverted”. “There’s piles of letters,” said Finkelstein. “In my 40 years as public defender, I’ve never seen this many letters to a defendant. Everyone now and then gets a few, but nothing like this.” “The letters shake me up because they are written by regular, everyday teenage girls from across the nation,” he continued. “That scares me. It’s perverted.” Cruz is on suicide watch and they don’t show him most of the letters. They read a few of the religious ones calling him to God, but that’s it.