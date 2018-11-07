Far-Left Actress Breaks with Dems, Turns on Women’s March Leftists

Annoying far-left actress Alyssa Milano finally said something we can all agree with, she won’t speak at any Women’s Marches as long as anti-semites Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour are running the [socialist] organization.

She told The Advocate that Women’s March organizers Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory support notorious anti-semite Louis Farrakhan and she can’t tolerate that.

The Nation of Islam leader routinely makes misogynistic, homophobic, anti-white, and anti-Semitic comments.

“Any time that there is any bigotry or anti-Semitism in that respect, it needs to be called out and addressed. I’m disappointed in the leadership of the Women’s March that they haven’t done it adequately,” Milano said.

Well, good for her. At least she cares about Jews.

Milano’s speech at the Women’s March in January was called “Rousing and Beautiful” by Zimbio and a “highlight” by Glamour. It “Defines Democracy,” Bustle wrote.

They mean democracy as in socialism, of course, not as in Constitutional Republic.

Milano doesn’t see herself speaking at the Women’s March again. “I would say no at this point,” she answered. “Unfortunate that none of them have come forward against him at this point. Or even given a really good reason why to support them.”

She’s diverging from the Democratic Party on this issue. No one else rejects the nasty, hate-filled reverend who recently compared Jews to termites. He doesn’t like white people either.

Alyssa Milano Refuses to Speak at Next Women’s March, Cites Anti-Semitism via @freebeacon https://t.co/4NeVaQshK1 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 7, 2018