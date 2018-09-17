Democrats demanded an investigation into Judge Brett Kavanaugh after his accuser came forward this weekend. That isn’t going to happen. The sexual assault allegation levied against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “does not involve any potential federal crime,” said a Justice Department spokesperson Monday evening.

Democrats will be disappointed but they shouldn’t be surprised. There is absolutely no case.

Christine Blasey Ford’s sudden claims date back 36 years and she has no evidence.

Christine Blasey, then 15 years of age, can’t even remember the year the assault happened or where, plus she was drinking 1 or 2 beers, she said. It’s ridiculous yet people have convicted the judge on social media and in the MSM.

Dianne Feinstein kept it secret for months, pretending she was maintaining the anonymity of the accuser at her request. Apparently, that didn’t matter once the Republicans said they would not delay the confirmation hearing.

Feinstein is at the center of the attacks on the judge.

The new leftist group Demand Justice that launched a multimillion-dollar campaign to derail the Kavanaugh nomination is run by a former top aide to Dianne Feinstein, Paige Herwig. Sen. Feinstein is also the person who invited half the radical protesters who showed up to scream at the Kavanaugh hearings.

The senator is not cooperating with the Senate Judiciary Committee and claims she has more information on Judge Kavanaugh. If she has anything, she’s waiting to share it to kill his confirmation and prevent anyone else from being appointed prior to the election.

MOONBAT LAWYER

Before the Kavanaugh accuser came forward and before she wiped her social media footprint, Blasey hired a very far-left lawyer named Debra Katz.

Katz has a history of dismissing sexual assault allegations against liberal politicians, donating to far-left causes, and publicly demonizing all Trump advisors as “miscreants” who are worse than deplorables, according to Timothy Meads writing for Townhall.

The case against Bill Clinton

When Bill Clinton sexually molested Paula Jones, Meads writes that Katz argued on CBS’ Evening News, “Clearly a one-time incident that took place in 10 to 12 minutes, she was not forced to have sex, she left on her own volition, the courts increasingly are finding that that is not enough to create a sexually hostile work environment claim.”

Katz said for years that Jones doesn’t have a case because the harassment was not “severe and pervasive”.

That is very different from what she is saying in Blasey’s case.

Katz treated the Franken case in a similar fashion.

When a photo emerged of Al Franken mock-groping a sleeping woman, Katz said, “Context is relevant. He did not do this as a member of the U.S. Senate. He did this in his capacity of someone who was still functioning as an entertainer”.

Katz had a different standard for a Department of Homeland Security advisor who is a Republican.

In 2017, she described Trump advisors as miscreants after one in the DHS was fired after making remarks deemed anti-Islamic. “These people are all miscreants. The term ‘basket of deplorables’ is far too generous a description for these people who are now Senior Trump advisors,”

Katz has made her Twitter page private and cleansed her Facebook page as far back as 2012 when she shared an article with Colin Powell calling Republicans racists.

