Far-Left Democrats File Articles of Impeachment to Overthrow the President

Rep Steve Cohen of Tennessee and five of his comrades open borders Luis Gutierrez, Al Green, Adriano Espaillat, Marcia Fudge and John Yarmuth filed five articles of impeachment in the absence of a crime.

They claim President Trump has committed obstruction of justice, violated both the foreign emoluments clause of the Constitution and the domestic emoluments clause, and is undermining the federal judiciary process and undermining the press.

They claim Trump’s firing of the roundly condemned and sketchy former FBI Director Jim Comey was obstruction of justice. There is no evidence of that at this time. They say he undermined the judiciary process but he did nothing more than defend himself.

These troublemakers say there are “potential” conflicts of interest with President Trump’s businesses and properties. We didn’t know there is such a thing as a “potential crime” except perhaps in the world of fascists.

Cohen must be a very incompetent lawyer to present a case that can’t possibly fly. If he wants to impeach someone, he might go for the most corrupt member of Congress Maxine Waters. Open borders Luis Gutierrez is a candidate for impeachment also.

This phony impeachment process is simply to keep the coup d’état going among their useful idiots. They want hearings to keep up the nasty rhetoric to destroy the President’s agenda.

Michael Ahrens, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said in a statement, “House Democrats lack a positive message and are completely unwilling to work across the aisle, so instead they’ve decided to support a baseless radical effort that the vast majority of Americans disagree with. Republicans are focused on issues the middle class actually cares about, like cutting taxes and growing the economy.”