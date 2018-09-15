Far-Left Dreamer Wins Democratic Primary for NY State Assembly

Catalina Cruz won the Democratic primary for the New York State Assembly. She herself grew up as an illegal alien in Queens and became a Dreamer. She obtained legal status in 2009 after marrying her American high-school sweetheart and filling out her citizenship application.

She won the Democrat Primary in Queens District 39. It covers parts of Corona, Elmhurst, and Jackson Heights. If she wins the election, which is all but certain, she will become the third Dreamer to win office.

Nearly half of all Queens residents and 71 percent of people living in Elmhurst are immigrants [and illegal], and around 246,000 of New York City’s 643,000 illegal immigrants live in Queens.

New York City is a sanctuary city.

FAR-LEFT COMMUNITY ORGANIZER

Like the other two Dreamers, she’s very far-left and calls herself a Progressive [Socialist]. She is determined to make New York State a progressive model for the rest of the country, The Nation reports.

She interned with the far-left Governor Andrew Cuomo and worked with Communist Melissa Mark-Viverito on the New York City Council.

One of her main issues is protecting the “rights” of illegal immigrants. She sees people here illegally as no different than those here legally.

According to Vice, when she worked on the staff of Julissa Ferreras-Copeland, a leftist Queens politician, she championed the Menstrual Equity program, providing free sanitary products in New York City public schools in 2017. In 2014 and 2015, while working for a New York City Councilman, Cruz oversaw and implemented the Unaccompanied Minors Initiative to prevent immigrant minors from being deported; and with the Mayor’s office, she implemented the rollout of IDNYC, a municipal identification program that benefits New York City immigrants who may not have a driver’s license or social security number.

Free healthcare, more subsidized housing are on her agenda.