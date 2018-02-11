Our Far-Left, Far-Gone Media Prefers Kim Jong-un’s Sister to VP Mike Pence

When it comes to the NY Times, they too quickly go full bore communist. They prefer an oppressive terrorist to our Vice President. Vice President Pence, whether you agree with his views or not, is a good person. The North Koreans are threatening to kill us all and do not deserve such adulation. Let’s face it, our media is sick and this is more proof.

Without a word, only flashing smiles, Kim Jong-un’s sister outflanked Vice President Mike Pence in diplomacy https://t.co/c2gTuSTF9e — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 11, 2018

The NY Times salivated over her “taking Pence’s spotlight” after turning “on the charm” at the Winter Olympics.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise. They promote Antifa and Black Lives Matter over Republicans.

Democrats and their propaganda arm, the MSM, love to promote the worst people and entities.

Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong is an elite member of his oppressive regime, serving as director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea. She has been personally sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department. She is a close confidante of the cruel dictator Jong-un. Together they oppress their people.

CNN slobbered over how she is “stealing the show at the Winter Olympics.”

The Washington Post also entered the controversy with this headline: “The Ivanka Trump of North Korea…” the headline read, Kurtz reported.

THE MEDIA HAS DONE IT BEFORE

They liked Bashar al-Assad’s wife

The Weekly Standard reminds us of the 2011 Vogue article praising Bashar al-Assad’s wife. Bashar has killed hundreds of thousands and wife, Asma herself cheered along the slaughter. The article, “A Rose in the Desert”, soon disappeared. The bloom was off the rose. (It’s available only on the Wayback Machine.)

The article goes on to talk about how safe Syria is and how great she is.

In 1922, The Times excused Hitler

Check out what they wrote about Hitler’s anti-Semitism. They were apologists for the dicatato.

But several reliable, well-informed sources confirmed the idea that Hitler’s anti-Semitism was not so genuine or violent as it sounded, and that he was merely using anti-Semitic propaganda as a bait to catch masses of followers and keep them aroused, enthusiastic, and in line for the time when his organization is perfected and sufficiently powerful to be employed effectively for political purposes.

A sophisticated politician credited Hitler with peculiar political cleverness for laying emphasis and over-emphasis on anti-Semitism, saying: “You can’t expect the masses to understand or appreciate your finer real aims. You must feed the masses with cruder morsels and ideas like anti-Semitism. It would be politically all wrong to tell them the truth about where you really are leading them.”

KIM JONG-UN’S SISTER DIDN’T CHARM EVERYONE

Brit Hume summarized it with some clever irony.

Does this puff piece mean she’s gotten over her dictator brother’s murder of her other brother? https://t.co/JhjCimwQ9O — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 10, 2018

Garry Kasparov perhaps said it best.

Someone tell @CNN that their site has been hacked by the North Korean propaganda ministry. https://t.co/AoPS5tgVM5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 10, 2018