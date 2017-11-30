Far-Left Group Run by Al Sharpton’s Brother Registers Hundreds of Thousands of Felons in Alabama

Hundreds of thousands of Alabama felons have registered to vote thanks to Al Sharpton’s brother. Tens of thousands of felons across Alabama have registered to vote in recent weeks, according to Pastor Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow, who is heading up a statewide effort to get felons to the voting booth.

The Pastor’s middle name is Sharpton because he is Al Sharpton’s younger brother, he says.

Al Sharpton said he didn’t know him at first and an investigation by News 5 was confusing. Al Sharpton visited with Glasgow and applauded his group in 2009. In 2015, upon visiting Dothan, Glasgow’s city, Sharpton said it could become a model city thanks to Glasgow who he now seems to recognize as his brother.

Sharpton is a Socialist criminal.

“In the last month, I think we registered at least five- to ten-thousand people all over the state,” Glasgow, president of Dothan’s The Ordinary People Society (TOPS) advocacy group, said Monday. “I’ve got people all over the state registering people with my TOPS branches in Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Montgomery, Enterprise, Dothan, Abbeville, Geneva, Gordon, Bessemer, we have a lot.”

Think Progress, a Soros website, reported Glasgow says he has registered hundreds of thousands of felons. He believes it will swing the elections. We won’t link to a Soros site but the title of their article, which you can google, is, Tens of thousands of newly registered felons could swing Alabama Senate election.

Glasgow’s group is very far-left. They have received funding from Open Philanthropy Project which was part of Give Well, both of which are far-left. They want to liberalize criminal penalties for felons so it’s no surprise the felons are signing up to vote for the Alabama Progressive Doug Jones.

The Ordinary Peoples’ Society wants to get rid of the word ‘felon’ in their Project South movement which is pushing for more left-wing movement in housing, education, welfare, voting, and so on.

This will coincide with Moore’s rival Doug Jones’ plans. According to the Boston Globe, Jones plans to create “a new south”, beginning in Alabama. He hopes to transform Alabama.