Far-Left Radical Keith Ellison Wears a Shirt Calling for Elimination of Borders

The insanity of the American hard-left is being ignored by the media and by the Democrat Party. Americans are ignoring it. The latest lunacy comes via Antifa-loving, terrorist-tied, Farrakhan-admirer Keith Ellison.

The hardcore leftist congressman from Minnesota is also the Deputy Chair of the National Democratic Party.

This extremist representative was caught on camera wearing a shirt advocating the elimination of borders.

Do people understand how crazy this is?

Meanwhile, Ellison wants information on three nutjob white supremacists in the military. There might be a problem. It’s fine that he is looking into it, but what about him? He’s a nutjob extremist and he’s dangerous.