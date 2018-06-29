Far-left Sen. Merkley Fears an ‘Anti-American’ Justice, a Constitutionalist

IT’S ANTI-AMERICAN TO BE A CONSTITUTIONALIST

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, who was the only senator to back Socialist/Communist Bernie Sanders in the last presidential campaign, claims a judge who follows the Constitution is “extreme right” and anti-American.” To him, socialism is the new American.

The anti-fossil fuel, pro-universal healthcare, anti-Trump senator spoke with CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett Wednesday night and said he is afraid of another Trump Supreme Court appointee and what it could mean for the next generation.

It’s “absolutely damaging,” Merkley told Garrett. He would prefer those on the political right have no voice.

Now, Merkley and other Democrats feel a younger justice, who aligns ideologically with the stricter conservative principles of Antonin Scalia — the Constitution — could open up a significant rift in American politics and policy.

“This sends shock waves through the communities of every citizen who believes in the vision of ‘We the People’ government because already we have a 5-4 court that…consistently favor[s] the privileged and powerful over ordinary people. And it’s really kind of standing the vision of our Constitution on its head.”

The facts are the opposite of what Merkley is saying. Our Constitution can’t survive Socialism, they are contraindicated. If you’ll notice, he refers to the “vision of our Constitution”, not the Constitution itself. Progressives have a vision of themselves changing it to align with how they feel.

Merkley, a far-left Progressive, is a member of the Resistance. He has taken broad-based actions to undermine President Trump’s nominations and directives.