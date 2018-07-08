Far-Left Senator Outrageously Compares Thai Kids to Border Kids

Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin was on ‘Meet the Press’ today and compared the Thai kids hold up in a cave to the illegal alien children separated from parents bringing them into the country illegally.
“Hearts and prayers are with those boys in Thailand, trapped in the cave,” Durbin said.
“I hope our hearts and prayers are also with thousands of children, toddlers, and infants, removed from their parents by the Trump administration, under zero tolerance,” he continued. “They’re trapped in a bureaucratic cave, too, so let’s not forget them.”
The hack Communist is a disgrace. Any lie will do. He knows full well that these parents are taking their children or other peoples’ children on a dangerous journey with gangs to come into the country illegally. They often come with fraudulent IDs and most are economic migrants or criminals. The leftists want them in the country to replace the Republicans they want to marginalize.
If Durbin and Democrats cared about these children, they would discourage bringing these children in rather than encouraging them.
Barack Obama separated children at the border and they didn’t care then.
Watch this notorious liar:
Durbin is a far-left hack who cares nothing about kids or even his own district. Read more on the link.
Little Dicky Turban….all you need to know.
Dick Durbin is one of the stupidest left winged people ever to serve in the Senate or House of Reps……., Dick Durbin is one of those “elected” officials who puts his party and his own views above the truth and above his own country’s best interests. If Dick Durbin were a military officer he would be fragged or shot by his own troops, and for good reason. GET HIM OUT OF THE SENATE.