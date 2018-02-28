Farrakhan Rails “White Folks Are Going Down”, Confirms Ellison Was In Nation of Islam

In a crazed rant, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan bellowed, “the powerful Jews are my enemy,” and “white folks are going down.” He made his comments during his Saviour’s Day address for 2018. He thinks his savior is Allah. He also admitted the DNC icon and deputy Keith Ellison was in his [hate group] Nation of Islam.
Hater Farrakhan Outdid Himself In This Anti-Semitic, Anti-White diatribe
His anti-Semitism was on full display. “Jews were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out, turning men into women and women into men,” Farrakhan said in his keynote speech.
“White folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled a cover off of that Satanic Jew, and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through,” Farrakhan said towards the end of his speech.
Ellison has evaded questions about his affiliation with the Nation of Islam. His past has been exposed repeatedly, again and again, but Democrats love him. Ellison has written the vilest things about Jews under a Muslim name yet the Democrat Party supports him. The Party isn’t a party any longer, it’s a Resistance mob.
It’s not as if it is far into the past. He has ties to radical Islamists NOW!
With all that has gone on, not many noticed this rampage. Jake Tapper noticed. The Nazis and KKK are hated by Republicans and Conservatives, but these leftist anti-Semites are embraced by the Democrats. Someone needs to inform Jake Tapper.
The difference between Farrakhan and some members of the alt-reich whose heinous bigotry has received a lot of attention this past year: Farrakhan has a much larger following and elected officials meet with him openly.
So how is this not a classic example of hate speech?
I don’t know who all the SPLC lists and I wonder if the Nation is part of their list.
For everyone’s information the term “Allah” is translated to English as “God”. In fact, Yemenite Jews would use the same word in reference to the God of Israel. In Hebrew its “Elokim”.
At the time Islam began there was a significant Jewish population in Arabia and at the time Medina was a wholly Jewish city. These were the exiles from the Babylonian Empire. So there was a significant influence by that Jewish population. Islam even patterned their Hadith in the manner of the Talmud. What ended up was basically a bastardization of what Jewish teaching is since they didn’t have the underlying knowledge of Talmud. As a result Islam itself became distorted from its outset. The most disturbing is the “child bride”. The Talmud has a discussion about a young virgin and even today it is highly distorted with the claim of promoting pedophilia. This is the ‘how’ that Islam has become so detrimental to humankind.