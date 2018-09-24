Farrow on Kavanaugh ‘Victim’: No Eyewitnesses, Dems Looked for Her

The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow was interviewed by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos about his article on Deborah Ramirez, the latest woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

We learned a number of things from the interview and other things were confirmed.

It is confirmed that here are no eyewitnesses, only gossips to support her case which she herself struggled to remember. We learned that the actual eyewitnesses standing up for Judge Kavanaugh are now themselves being accused of participating in the assault.

Host Stephanopoulos asked Farrow why Ms. Ramirez [a social justice Democrat] came forward and he said that the Democrats went looking for her. That’s new information! That’s what they did in the Anita Hill-Justice Thomas case.

“She did not flag this for those Democrats,” Farrow said. “This came to the attention of people on the Hill independently and it’s really cornered her into an awkward position,” he said. “She said, point-blank, I don’t want to ruin anyone’s life, but she feels this is a serious claim. She considers her own memories credible and she felt it was important that she tell her story before others did without her consent.”

Her memories came back to her after she spent six days with her activist Democrat attorney who had been a Democrat attorney general in Colorado.

THE ODD TIMING

Host George Stephanopoulos asked Farrow if the timing of his latest piece about Kavanaugh’s college days was responsible journalism this close to accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s hearing.

Farrow said he takes his work “extremely seriously.”

“I just want to stress very clearly — we take reporting of this type extremely seriously,” Farrow said. “The evidentiary basis for this, the number of witnesses who were told at the time is strong. It’s in excess of what we typically see.”

Oh Please.

“The deal with sexual assault claims is very often that there aren’t multiple people willing to say they witnessed it in the room. And the individuals who were most primary to this are people she alleged were egging Brett Kavanaugh on,” he added.

How convenient. He has no eyewitnesses and the people supporting Kavanaugh are all sexual deviants as well. And Farrow had no second thoughts about this? He wasn’t suspicious of this at all? It didn’t bother him that she was hunted down and was unsure until her Democrat activist lawyer worked with her?

The affected little twerp is a tabloid gossip. He’s actually ruining the #MeToo movement.

The woman who co-wrote the piece with Farrow, Jane Mayer is a mouthpiece of Christopher Steele according to George Neumayr at The Spectator.