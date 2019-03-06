Fascist Mike Bloomberg Plans to Get Us Off Oil & Gas ASAP

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg will launch an extreme climate change agenda instead of running for President. In addition to taking our guns, he wants to control our energy sector. His plan is to rid us of oil and gas “as fast as humanely possible.”

Bloomberg says he could make a stronger impact “organizing and mobilizing communities to begin moving America as quickly as possible away from oil and gas and toward a 100 percent clean energy economy.”

He’s as insane as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The new project, called Beyond Carbon, represents a shift for Bloomberg. His main focus has been on taking out gun rights away, but he has also worked with the far-out Sierra Club on a campaign to eliminate coal.

BLOOMBERG OUT Billionaire former mayor won’t run for president Instead, he’ll plow money and effort into a “Beyond Carbon” campaign and a major outside-spending initiative helping Dem nominee Looming over his decision: @JoeBiden https://t.co/gLlV5WxZV3 — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) March 5, 2019

He wrote in an op-ed at Bloomberg:

At the heart of Beyond Carbon is the conviction that, as the science has made clear, every year matters. The idea of a Green New Deal — first suggested by the columnist Tom Friedman more than a decade ago — stands no chance of passage in the Senate over the next two years. But Mother Nature does not wait on our political calendar, and neither can we.”

There are no other details, but this isn’t’ good for America.

Bloomberg was a fascist in New York and anything he touches will turn out badly for people who want to be free.