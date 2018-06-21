Fascist Much? NBA Legend Caught at a Trump Rally Must Be Destroyed

In the United States, we are no longer allowed to have a differing opinion and still hold a job. That is according to the fascist anti-Trump Democrats.

NBA legend and Turner Sports analyst Kevin McHale is being beaten up on social media for possibly attending a Trump rally. The fascists are demanding he never work in the NBA again.

Via Fox:

Sports radio host Henry Lake wrote, “If Kevin McHale actually showed up to Trump’s rally in Duluth today with everything that is happening now and what Trump’s done and stands for, yeah he’s canceled.”

A different Kevin McHale, an actor who appeared in “Glee,” tweeted, ‘If you’re looking for a different Kevin McHale to support, one who most definitely would never attend a Trump rally or align himself with racists, etc., I’m still here.”

Writer Nathaniel Friedman tweeted that McHale “is extremely stupid for attending a public Trump event” and that he should “never work in the NBA again.”

“Kevin McHale just became the other side of Colin Kaepernick. Hard to see him ever coaching again in the NBA,” one writer added while another said, “Happy draft day to everyone but Kevin McHale”

Liberal blog Deadspin published an article headlined, “Celtics great Kevin McHale enjoys old feeling of being in an arena full of screaming bigots.”

Filmmaker Adam Best wrote, “Slap a scarlet letter on Kevin McHale and anybody else still supporting Trump after three years of this BS.”

The former NBA champion has not confirmed he was at the rally and Turner has declined comment.