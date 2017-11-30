Faux-ahontas Elizabeth Warren Plagiarized Cookbook Recipes for Book, PowWow Chow

Socialist and Fake Indian, Elizabeth Warren, plagiarized the “family” recipes she contributed to a published cookbook called PowWow Chow. The recipes were stolen.

One of the recipes, not something one would see on the Trail of Tears, was called ‘Cold Crab Omelet’, and it came from a famous French chef, Pierre Franey, according to a Boston radio host.

The recipe was a favorite of the Duke and Duchess of England – the former English king – and Cole Porter.

The host also had her DNA tested but unfortuantely there wasn’t enough DNA.