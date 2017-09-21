‘Favored’ Pedophile Anthony Weiner Might Get Only Two Years in Prison or Less

Liberals want us to believe that there is no deep state. A PEDOPHILE will only serve TWO YEARS. A remoreseful homeless man who returned what he stole will serve FIFTEEN YEARS. The deep state is helping democrats evade their lawful punishments. We took those lines from a reddit user because we couldn’t have said it better.

Pedophile Anthony Weiner has pleaded for mercy and doesn’t want to serve the 21 to 27 months in prison he might receive as a sentence and as prosecutors requested in court this week.

As he pleaded, his lawyers cast blame on the 15-year old victim, omitting the fact that Weiner pretty much knew she was a 15-year old. The defense said she lured him deliberately to hurt Hillary but what does that even matter if it’s true? He’s a man in his fifties with a history.

Weiner did more than sext. He wanted this kid to undress and perform sexual acts. He sure made no effort whatsoever to find out her age and she was obviously way too young for any of this.

The story the reddit user is referring to is true though we don’t know if the homeless man had a rap sheet.

The Remorseful Homeless Man Who Got 15 Years for Stealing $100

A homeless man robbed a Louisiana bank and took a $100 bill. After feeling remorseful, he surrendered to police the next day. The judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

Roy Brown, 54, robbed the Capital One bank in Shreveport, Louisiana in December 2007. He approached the teller with one of his hands under his jacket and told her that it was a robbery.

The teller handed Brown three stacks of bill but he only took a single $100 bill and returned the remaining money back to her. He said that he was homeless and hungry and left the bank.

The next day he surrendered to the police voluntarily and told them that his mother didn’t raise him that way.

Brown told the police he needed the money to stay at the detox center and had no other place to stay and was hungry.

In Caddo District Court, he pleaded guilty. The judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison for first degree robbery.

Weiner Should Get More Than Two Years

In the Weiner case, all kinds of irrelevant excuses and pleas were made on his behalf, including from his soon-to-be-ex-wife who pleaded for mercy. The defense suggested there was no real proof Weiner knew the child was a child. We can’t say if this is Deep State at work, but there’s lots of proof that these politicians get away with crimes while the common man burns.

Even the privileges they afford themselves are shocking. Look at the ridiculously long vacations Congressmen get under the guise of meeting with constituents [some do of course, many meet with their donors], and the benefits — like the 75% off on Obamacare. Of real concern is how do they, almost to a man, become millionaires as ‘public servants’?