FB Blocks Republican Candidate’s Campaign [Must-See] Video

Elizabeth Heng almost beat incumbent Democratic congressman Jim Costa in California’s open primaries in early June. She will face Costa again in the general election in November.

Ms. Heng is a young, smart, attractive 33-year old Republican who understands the horrors of communism.

She is to the right what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is to the far-left, but she is getting treated very differently.

On Saturday, Heng’s campaign tried to place a video as an ad on Facebook. It begins with her family’s trials and tribulations amidst the horror of Cambodian genocide.

Facebook rejected it as “too shocking”.

What metric did they use to reject it? Is it because the commies don’t come out looking good? Were their sensibilities disturbed by reality? Perhaps they don’t want this Republican to have a fair shot at Congress? Maybe they feel an Asian Republican would harm their hold over Asians and the identity politics theme.

.@facebook rejected my video because it was “too shocking” for their platform, referring to the scenes of horrific events my parents survived in Cambodia. Facebook, do you think it’s right to censor history? #censorship

Full ad here: https://t.co/SY0w1o327m pic.twitter.com/etvlZYK22N — Elizabeth Heng (@ElizabethHeng) August 4, 2018

This video is excellent, while the video that helped get Ocasio-Cortez elected was a joke. It begins with her doing her hair, putting makeup on, taking the subway, and claiming to be something she’s not.

On the other hand, you have Miss Heng and her amazing history. Her parents barely survived the Cambodian massacres by the Communists.

Miss Heng worked hard, got into Stanford and later Yale where she graduated with an MBA. The talented young woman helped her brother start a very successful business. She’s an outstanding candidate.

The Heng campaign released this statement:

This Friday, Facebook revoked approval to advertise Elizabeth Heng’s campaign video detailing why she is running for office in the 16th Congressional District of California. Her video, which includes the story of her American immigrant parents who lived through the atrocity of communism and genocide that ravaged Cambodia in the early 1980s, evidently contained content too “shocking, disrespectful or sensational” for the platform, to quote Facebook directly.

“It is unbelievable that Facebook could have such blatant disregard for the history that so many people, including my own parents, have lived through,” said Elizabeth. “I’m sure it is shocking for some people to hear about this kind of injustice, but this is reality. This is why I wake up every single day with the fight and determination to have a voice and make a difference in my community. Neither Facebook nor any other company in the tech industry get to silence our stories. We’ve seen it over and over again with Republican candidates and organizations. This kind of censorship is an attack on the freedoms that we have as Americans to express what we believe in, and we must hold Facebook accountable.”

Miss Heng has been tweeting about it.

My parents did not have the luxury of blocking the horrific content from the reality of their lives during the rise of communism in Cambodia. Why does @facebook feel they have the right to censor that content in the land of #freespeech?@IngrahamAngle@TuckerCarlson@kilmeade — Elizabeth Heng (@ElizabethHeng) August 4, 2018

Still no response from @facebook…. — Elizabeth Heng (@ElizabethHeng) August 5, 2018