FBI Agents Appear to Have Actively, Systematically Planted Stories to Take Down the President

On Tuesday’s edition of “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” Republican Congressman from Ohio, Jim Jordan explained that the text messages released by John Solomon show that “the FBI was actively planning in a systemic way” to plant stories in the Wall Street Journal and other places to trigger an investigation that would drag on and eventually, they hoped, bring down the Trump presidency.

This was likely the “insurance policy” discussed by Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

What Jordan found most interesting about the Simpson testimony released by Senator Feinstein was that “Glenn Simpson said Christopher Steele told him the FBI had another source. How did Christopher Steele know that? Did the FBI tell him? If they did, why is the FBI telling Christopher Steele, the guy who was paid by Fusion who was paid by the Clinton campaign, why is the FBI telling Christopher Steele they got another source on this whole Russia investigation? I think that is interesting and something we need to get to the bottom of.”

McCallum jumped in. “Yeah it goes to the larger question of whether or not there was a coordinated effort between these intelligence agencies and, perhaps, including the FBI and the Clinton campaign to dig up dirt on Donald Trump, right?,” asked MacCallum.

“Exactly,” said Jordan. “And I think when you couple what Senator Feinstein released today with the story John Solomon wrote this morning on additional text messages we have now reviewed, where they talk about planting stories. Peter Strzok and Lisa Page in their text message exchange talk about planting stories with the media to further their narrative. What was their narrative and what was their plan?”

He continued: “It was the insurance policy that was designed to make sure that we can’t take the risk the American people are going to elect Donald Trump president. So now this all fits together. So that’s what I found most interesting today is those text messages that John Solomon wrote about, along with what Senator Feinstein released and how it fits this idea that the FBI was actively planning and orchestrating in a systematic way this idea we are going to generate stories that further our narrative and the plan we have.”

“On January 6th,” Jordan said, “the intelligence community went to Trump Tower and briefed President Trump on the dossier. If you remember, Clapper told James Comey to stay around after the briefing and further brief the president on the dossier. Shortly thereafter, it was leaked to the press and CNN talked about it and Buzzfeed printed the entire dossier.”

He then conjectured, “I think what happened in that meeting was when this FBI director briefs the President-Elect it gives the dossier legitimacy and someone leaked out the fact that oh, the FBI director thought it was important enough to tell the President-Elect and then it’s out there. We hope this didn’t happen. But if it did it seems to me it was because the then-Obama Administration briefed the president and somebody leaked it to BuzzFeed and to CNN.”