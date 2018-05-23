FBI Agents Want Congress to Subpoena Them to Blow the Whistle

Famed attorney Joe DiGenova Told The Daily Caller that there are agents all around the country who want Congress to subpoena them to testify.

DiGenova said there are attorneys all over the country who are disgusted with Andrew McCabe, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, John Brennan. They say the bureau is completely politicized and they want to do something about it.

If Congress subpoeanas them, Congress pays their costs and they are protected from retribution.

Call your congressman and demand it!

THE MUELLER LEAKER

Paul Manafort’s defense attorney Kevin Downing says key Mueller deputy Andrew Weismann os a major leaker. Weissman is part of a new legal offensive against Mueller’s indictment of Manafort, who served briefly as Trump’s campaign manager.

Weissman is a corrupt lawyer. He is disgusting. Read about him here.

Downing charges that a flood of media leaks has prevented his client from getting a fair trial. Downing asked presiding federal Judge T.S. Ellis III on April 30 to convene a hearing on media leaks. The judge has yet to rule on the request.

Someone is leaking and he is a likely candidate. Remember his tweets praising Sally Yates? If not, read this. Let’s not forget his best wishes for Hillary Clinton, the evil witch who has her tentacles in everything.

THE DEMAND FOR A SECOND SPECIAL COUNSEL

Republican lawmakers are raising the possibility of a second special counsel who would be appointed to investigate exactly what the FBI did during the 2016 campaign. And why not? All indicators suggest that Comey, if not willfully malevolent, demonstrated extreme incompetence.

We need someone outside the swamp. The entire Congress should be demanding this. Where are the rest of them?