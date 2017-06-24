FBI Concludes GOP Shooter Wasn’t Targeting Republicans, HUH?

The FBI report in the Virginia shooting of GOP officials removes all doubt that the Deep State is alive and well. It was as illogical as anything Jim Comey would say about the Clinton email case.

The FBI shared their findings on June 21st

This is the quick rundown of the incriminating evidence that the shooter’s goal was to kill Republican officials.

Before Hodgkinson left for Virginia, he was engaging in target practice.

In his possession was a piece of paper that contained the names of six members of congress. [They are all members of the Freedom Caucus].

The shooter had strong anti-Republican views which he espoused on his social media accounts. [They didn’t mention his pro-Sanders views].

Hodgkinson took multiple photos of the baseball field. That was three days after the New York Times mentioned that Republicans practiced baseball at the baseball field with little security.

He lived out of his van at the YMCA directly next door to the baseball field.

The shooter legally purchased a rifle in March 2003 and 9 mm handgun in November 2016.

He also modified the rifle to accept a detachable magazine and a folding stock/

While living in a van, he rented a storage facility to hide hundreds of rounds of ammunition and rifle components.

Hodgkinson asked a witness the morning of the shooting, “Is this the Republican or Democrat baseball team?” When the witness responded that it was a Republican event, Hodgkinson reportedly remained at the baseball field.

It was just a pattern of life

Given this, the FBI has so far concluded that the gunman who shot a top House Republican and four other people on a Virginia baseball field didn’t have any concrete plans to inflict violence on the Republicans he loathed, the AP reported.

Tim Slater, who leads the criminal division of the FBI’s Washington field office gave the account.

The shooter had no ties to terror, Slater said. [This was an act of domestic terrorism to most of us.]

The FBI has not yet clarified who, if anyone, he planned to target, or why, beyond his animus toward President Donald Trump and the Republicans he felt were ruining the country.

According to the FBI, it’s not clear whether he had prior plans to attack the baseball practice or whether he just happened upon it the morning of June 14, said Tim Slater, who leads the criminal division of the FBI’s Washington field office.

“At this point in the investigation, it appears more spontaneous,” Slater said.

The FBI statement and Slater’s comments portrayed Hodgkinson as a down-and-out, hard luck guy living in a car and taking prescription drugs.

“He was running out of money. He was not employed at the time of the event, and he was looking for some local employment. He was married for 30 years, and it appears that that marriage was not going so well,” Slater said. “It was just a pattern of life where you could tell things were not going well.”

It was a “pattern of life”? What does that mean? The FBI no longer deals in facts, they look for patterns of life?

This is a political Deep State conclusion.

