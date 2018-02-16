FBI Confesses They Messed Up in the Case of Nikolas Cruz

The FBI was forewarned about a Nikolas Cruz threatening to shoot up a school. Cruz commented on a YouTube Vlogger’s website that he planned to become a “professional school shooter”. The vlogger, a Mr. Ben Bennight, reported it and the FBI came immediately. That was last September, shortly before Cruz’s mother died of pneumonia.

Somewhere along the line, someone at the FBI decided to not follow through as it turns out.

On Thursday, an FBI Special Agent read a statement claiming they couldn’t find Nikolas Cruz. It sounded like a lie since the killer’s name is spelled unusually. Additionally, he had a significant social media footprint. He was spewing homicidal threats on a number of accounts.

The FBI admitted they didn’t follow protocol today, Friday. They should have said that the first time.

FBI Messed Up

This is their story now: “Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life,” the FBI said in its statement on Friday. “The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami field office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken. We have determined that these protocols were not followed.”

In other words, they did nothing. There was no investigation.