FBI Confirms Two Suspicious Packages Sent to Maxine Waters

S.Noble
The FBI confirmed that two suspicious packages were sent to Maxine Waters. Seven suspicious packages have been identified and sent to the lab for investigation.

Hopefully, this person or group will be caught quickly. This could be a dry run or a hoax. The agency called the devices “potentially destructive devices.” Other devices were sent to George Soros, Clinton, Obama, Holder, and CNN.

The FBI is also trying to track down a suspicious package sent to Joe Biden!

Christopher Wray said it’s of the “highest priority for the FBI.”

Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s name and address were listed as the return address on several packages.

The package meant for Eric Holder had an incorrect address and was sent to Schultz because she was listed as the return address.

There might be other packages.

Whoever is doing this is absolutely insane.

