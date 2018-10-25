FBI Confirms Two Suspicious Packages Sent to Maxine Waters

The FBI confirmed that two suspicious packages were sent to Maxine Waters. Seven suspicious packages have been identified and sent to the lab for investigation.

Hopefully, this person or group will be caught quickly. This could be a dry run or a hoax. The agency called the devices “potentially destructive devices.” Other devices were sent to George Soros, Clinton, Obama, Holder, and CNN.

The FBI is also trying to track down a suspicious package sent to Joe Biden!

Christopher Wray said it’s of the “highest priority for the FBI.”

In addition to the five packages referenced in our earlier statement, we have now confirmed two additional packages, both addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters, that are similar in appearance. — FBI (@FBI) October 25, 2018

#FBI Dir. Wray: “This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI. We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our JTTFs, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages.” — FBI (@FBI) October 24, 2018

Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s name and address were listed as the return address on several packages.

The package meant for Eric Holder had an incorrect address and was sent to Schultz because she was listed as the return address.

There might be other packages.

With location: FBI &multiple other agencies responding u.s. postal facility in south central Los Angeles where suspicious packages addressed to u.s. Congress members found. Investigating to determine whether linked to suspicious packages discovered in other parts of the country — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 25, 2018

Whoever is doing this is absolutely insane.