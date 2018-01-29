FBI Deputy Director Steps Down Immediately, Without Warning

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe intended to retire in March but appears to have been fired Monday. Officially, he is stepping down immediately. In reality, he has been removed.

McCabe has been accused of operating under conflicts of interest while working the Clinton and Trump probes.

CNBC reports he will stay on “terminal leave” until he is eligible to retire with benefits in March. In other words, he will go on a permanent vacation and then collect.

A hint as to why this happened could be what took place yesterday. FBI Director Wray read the FISA Abuse Memo Sunday, according to Fox News’s Catherine Herridge.

Colleague Catherine Herridge rpts FBI Director Wray went to CapHill Sunday to view 4 pg memo on FISA abuses — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 29, 2018

Within 12 hours of Wray reading the Memo, McCabe is booted to the curb.

McCabe is also named in the now-famous memo that will be discussed at 5 p.m. by the House Monday.

HE IS A LEAKER

According to Howie Kurtz, a media critic and author, McCabe knew there was never any there there in the Russia investigation. He is also accused of leaking.

In his new book “Media Madness,” Kurtz alleges that FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe initiated a meeting last February with then-Chief of Staff Reince Preibus to relay he believed a New York Times piece alleging Trump campaign officials made contact numerous times with Russian intelligence officials was “bullsh*t.”

McCabe initiated the White House meeting that led to a leak. Mollie Hemingway at the Federalist said that this meeting led to the bombshell story which led to a leak.

During the presser Monday, Sarah Sanders said the situation today with McCabe stepping down was initiating by the FBI and the White House had no involvement. The President played no role and was not told of the decision.