FBI Director Wray Stands Up for the Swamp, Ignores the Smoking Gun

FBI Director Christopher Wray stood up for the swamp today in a typical bureaucratic speech. Wray didn’t mention the politicization of the FBI and called the guilty parties’ egregious behavior “mistakes”. What he thinks will fix it is training for all and internal discipline of five employees!

The Director completely ignored the Smoking Gun “We’ll Stop Trump” text.

During his presser Thursday, Wray quickly segued into the excellent work of the men and women of the FBI. No one ever said they weren’t excellent. We have only been talking about people at the top who influenced an election.

The people at the top of these government agencies are political and corrupt. There is no acknowledgement of that. They simply made mistakes that some internal discipline and training will address.

THE SMOKING GUN

In the middle of the Hillary Clinton probe, Peter Strzok sent this text to Lisa Page:

The Washington Post reported the details of an August 2016 text message exchange between Strzok and then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page about Trump’s chance of being elected president.

“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Page texted Strzok.

“No. No, he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded. Strzok was the lead investigator in the Clinton probe. This is a smoking gun. Mueller who is probing Trump-Russia collusion also hired Strzok. It doesn’t matter that he eventually removed him and sent him to another department.

THE FBI IS A MESS

The IG report identified FIVE different instances where Comey used a Gmail account to conduct official FBI business, CNBC reported.

Yet, the IG also noted the [hypocritical] Comey blasted agents in a speech in October of 2016 over the use of private email/private server.

“I have gotten emails from some employees about this, who said, “If I did what Hillary Clinton did I’d be in huge trouble.’ “

“My response is you bet your ass you’d be in huge trouble,” Comey said in that speech.

“If you used a personal email, Gmail or if you [had] the capabilities to set up your own email domain, if you used an unclassified personal email system to do our business in the course of doing our business even though you were communicating with people with clearances and doing work you discussed classified matters in that, in those communications, TS/SCI, special access programs, you would be in huge trouble in the FBI,” Comey said.

“Of that I am highly confident,” he added. “I’m also highly confident, in fact, certain you would not be criminally prosecuted for that conduct.”

Ugh! They can’t do it but he can.

Comey was described as going outside agency guidelines and was insubordinate. Why did he? Maybe because he was swinging the election?

Agents regularly mocked Trump and his followers. The FBI continually called the President Donald Drumpf and his supporters “f***ing idiots”, “pathetic”, and “sad”.

FBI agents referred to “Donald Drumpf” voters as “f***ing idiots” I can confirm this was the sentiment throughout much of the IC in 2016 pic.twitter.com/gzINDdTZoe — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 14, 2018

The IG report revealed yet another lawyer was removed from Mueller’s team of leftists/liberals in February of this year after anti-Trump text messages surfaced. ‘Viva Le Resistance,’ said the unidentified Trump-hating (future) Mueller lawyer in a November 2016 text message.

The “we’ll stop” Trump text was deliberately removed from the report given to Congress last year.

Journalists were regularly treating FBI agents to perks. Nothing to see here!

They never investigated the Clinton Foundation.

Everywhere you turn there is corruption.