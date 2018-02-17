FBI Ignored a Second Tip Warning Nikolas Cruz Might Conduct a School Shooting

In September, a tip was called in to the FBI warning that a Nikolas Cruz was planning to become a “professional school shooter”. The FBI did not follow protocols and did not investigate it. In fact, the first FBI statement about the September tip was deceitful. In addition, there were at least 39 reports warning about Cruz to local police in recent years. His mother, who died last November, was afraid of him. Then on January 5th, a person close to Cruz called in a specific warning to the FBI according to an FBI statement.

The second tip was very detailed. Cruz had a gun and might conduct a school shooting.

THE SECOND TIP

On January 5, the FBI statement read, a “caller provided information about Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.”

Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life. The information should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami Field Office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken.

Again, for a second time, they did not pass the information on to the Miami office and it was not pursued.

The FBI’s own protocols demand it be “assessed as a potential threat to life.”

A little over a month later, Nikolas Cruz shot up his former school and killed 17 innocent people. Another 16 were wounded, five critically.

Governor Rick Scott is calling for FBI Director Wray to resign.

They need to clean out FBI headquarters in D.C. for starters.