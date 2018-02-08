FBI Informant Levels the Clintons with Explosive Accusations

An informant, William D Campbell, who spent years gathering information on the Russian energy and uranium market industry for the FBI, met staff members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, House Oversight, and House Intelligence Committees on Wednesday.

His explosive testimony included information on Russian criminal networks in the United States at the same time the Obama administration approved the sale of 20 percent of U.S. uranium mining rights to Russia.

Equally shocking was his testimony involving the Clintons in a pay-to-play operation with Russians.

THE CLINTONS ARE IMPLICATED

According to the report in the Hill, the FBI informant accused Bill and Hillary Clinton of involvement in a bribery scheme with Russian officials in exchange for donations to their Foundation. This was provided in written testimony to three congressional committees. He was also interviewed behind closed doors for many hours.

The informant quoted Russian nuclear officials who said: “…at various times that they expected APCO to apply a portion of the $3 million annual lobbying fee it was receiving from the Russians to provide in-kind support for the Clinton’s Global Initiative.”

APCO Worldwide was hired by Moscow, the informant said, to influence the Obama administration through Hillary Clinton as Secretary of State.

“The contract called for four payments of $750,000 over twelve months,” he explained.

“APCO was expected to give assistance free of charge to the Clinton Global Initiative as part of their effort to create a favorable environment to ensure the Obama administration made affirmative decisions on everything from Uranium One to the U.S.-Russia Civilian Nuclear Cooperation agreement,” he added in the written statement.

APCO denied the allegations in a statement to The Hill.

“APCO Worldwide’s activities involving client work on behalf of Tenex and The Clinton Global Initiative were totally separate and unconnected in any way,” the statement read. “All actions on these two unconnected activities were appropriate, publicly documented from the outset and consistent with regulations and the law. Any assertion otherwise is false and unfounded.”

Hillary Clinton’s spokesperson told The Hill the allegations were an attempt to distract from allegations against President Trump.

“Just yesterday the committee made clear that this secret informant charade was just that, a charade,” the statement read.

“Along with the widely debunked text-message-gate and Nunes’ embarrassing memo episode, we have a trifecta of GOP-manufactured scandals designed to distract from their own President’s problems and the threat to democracy he poses,” the statement concluded.

The Nunes memo should only be “embarrassing” to the nth degree for her and her cronies who were or still are in the DoJ and FBI. Insofar as the text messages are concerned, no one has debunked them, much less it being widely debunked.

Hopefully, Mr. Campbell has a highly-competent bodyguard.