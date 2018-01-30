FBI Investigating Second “Dossier” Authored by Hillary’s “Fixer”

A second dossier is being investigated by the FBI. The Guardian, a Socialist publication, has the exclusive. The second document was written by former journalist and Clinton “fixer’ Cody Shearer. It contains some of the same allegations as the original dossier.

The Guardian presents it as a serious document that has gained momentum with the FBI after thoughtful consideration.

THE FIXER

Should we take this seriously?

Put the next two facts together. The second dossier was written by a Clinton operative, a fixer. Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC paid for the original dossier. Both include some of the same allegations. Therefore, we can assume, what? Hillary had her hand in both or it’s a serious document?

In the way of background, it’s important to note that Cody Shearer is “a longtime Clinton family operative”. Shearer has been described as a “free-lance political fixer“.

In 1998, Cody Shearer “was the subject of a State Department inspector general probe…after he allegedly conducted rogue negotiations that ’caused temporary diplomatic damage in Bosnia,’ according to documents obtained by Citizens United through the Freedom of Information Act.”

He is a guy who operates in the shadows.

Guardian UK reports:

Among other things, both documents allege Donald Trump was compromised during a 2013 trip to Moscow that involved lewd acts in a five-star hotel.

The Shearer memo cites an unnamed source within Russia’s FSB, the state security service. The Guardian cannot verify any of the claims.

The Guardian admits the information came from the Kremlin and they cannot verify any of it. But hey, let’s get the vile gossip out there once again. Never let a good opportunity to trash President Trump go to waste.

How did the memo get to the FBI? Steele gave it to them in October 2016 as a way for Steele to corroborate his own dossier. The Guardian reports that Steele warned them that he hadn’t checked out the Shearer memo himself.

The Guardian hopes this information will convince people there is something to the dossier. Quite the opposite for some of us. It actually throws more suspicion on the Clinton campaign.

This is another leak as we await the release of the FISA abuse memo. This is only one of many leaks since the House Intel committee informed the public about the “deeply troubling” memo.

Is this more false information to distract from the FISA abuse memo?

ADAM SCHIFF WILL BE EMBARRASSED

Trey Gowdy told Fox & Friends that one of the repercussions from the release of the FISA abuse memo will be to embarrass Adam Schiff.

It will be especially “embarrassing” for Schiff, Gowdy told the hosts. “Once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this.”

Pressed for details, the South Carolina Republican revealed that Schiff went to great lengths to help Fusion GPS. It was all done to keep the intel committee from finding out that they paid for the dossier and they worked for the DNC.

“That’s a pretty big step to go to court to try to keep the American people from learning something. So look, if it were up to Adam Schiff, you wouldn’t know about Hillary Clinton’s email, you wouldn’t know about the server, you wouldn’t have known who paid for the dossier, so I find it ironic that he has his own memo now because if it were up to him, we wouldn’t know any of it.”