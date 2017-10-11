FBI Issues Warning of New Domestic Terrorists — Black Identity Extremists

Tucker Carlson commented on a new FBI report from August 3rd that was leaked to the press. In the report, the FBI has issued a warning about black identity extremists (BIE) who are threatening law enforcement. Anyone paying attention knows Black Lives Matter for one is a dangerous hate group.

“In a new report by the FBI’s anti terror division, agents warn that America faces a new domestic terror threat from ‘black identity extremists’ who have become violently radicalized against the police since the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson three years ago.”

Michael Brown was a lie from top to bottom yet it fostered the hate and division the former administration wanted to see.

Carlson pointed out that Ferguson was “an event that was relentlessly politicized by the Obama administration.”

He continues, “The report says those extremists ‘proactively target police and openly identify and justify their actions with social – political agendas commensurate with their perceived injustices against African Americans.’”

“In other words, the political rhetoric of Black Lives Matter now flows from the barrel of a gun, and that’s a bad thing. It also makes you wonder why so many Democrat politicians endorsed that group. Words matter.”

We now why they did. The Democrats have made violence an extension of free speech to further the far-left agenda.

Black Lives Matter, a separatist and communist group, is only one of the violent, dangerous groups.