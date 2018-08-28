An FBI intelligence analyst admitted to House committees last week that bureau officials were known to leak information to the press. He said they then use the articles to obtain surveillance warrants, Fox News reports.

Jonathan Moffa, who worked with controversial former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, testified last Friday behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee according to a Fox News source.

The source with knowledge of his statements confirmed to Fox News that Moffa said that is how the FBI has operated.

The source told Fox News that Moffa acknowledged this “had been a practice in the past.”

Republicans have long have been attempting to find out to what extent leaked information, related to the unverified anti-Trump dossier, was used as a basis for surveillance warrants of Carter Page. Page was a Trump campaign advisor.

Moffa did not address the dossier but generally confirmed the practice. He said it’s common at the FBI.

A government official, however, pushed back, saying that the account is incorrect and that Moffa did not testify to this.

REP. MEADOWS SAYS HE HAS EVIDENCE THAT WOULD BE ‘HARD TO REFUTE’

House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows told Fox News Tuesday that he has evidence of it. Irrefutable evidence it seems.

“We know that some people at the Department of Justice and the FBI actually gave information to the media, then the stories were reported. Then they used those reports to justify further investigations,” Meadows said on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday. “You know, that’s like saying, we’re going to incriminate on one hand, and be the jury on the other. It just doesn’t work that way.”

If you see your name leaked to the press, check to see if the FBI is surveilling you.

The FISA court has got to go. They rubber stamp warrants.