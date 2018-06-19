FBI Lied About Why They Wouldn’t Out the Agents Under Investigation

According to reporter Paul Sperry, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) just outed two of the unidentified anti-Trump, pro-Hillary FBI investigators referred for punishment by the Inspector General. Both work for the general counsel of the FBI and they are NOT in “counterintelligence” as the FBI claimed as an excuse to withhold their names.

One is Sally Moyer who allegedly was having a romantic relationship with a male FBI attorney, mirroring Page and Strzok. The other appears to be Kevin Kleinsman. Rod Rosenstein, the obstructionist deputy attorney general, won’t allow Horowitz to give the names to the public.

Not one of these agents on these Clinton and Trump probes is pro-Trump. They are all anti-Trump. Not one is anti-Hillary and all are pro-Hillary. Of course, there was bias. They spent their workday spreading anti-Trump hate.

Strzok said he wants to appear before the House and Senate committees to clear his name. His lawyer says he’s a patriot. The House said he’d better call because the subpoena is ready.

.@RepGoodlatte: “If [Peter Strzok is] going to appear voluntarily, his lawyer better contact us right away, because a subpoena is coming.” #TheStory https://t.co/6uScz6ghTt pic.twitter.com/tm6Dcv7fnk — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 19, 2018

STRZOK WAS ESCORTED OUT OF THE FBI BUILDING FRIDAY

Law & Crime reported that Agent Peter Strzok was escorted from the FBI building on Friday as a probe into his actions moves ahead.

At the center of the investigation was a smoking gun email sent by Strzok to his lover Lisa Page assuring her Trump would be stopped.

During today’s testimony on Capitol Hill, the Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed Strzok was being investigated for bias and probably hated Donald Trump. He also confirmed that the original report was redlined by the higher ups.

The OIG report concluded that it was possible political bias influenced Strzok’s decision-making. His lawyer, on the other hand, claims the report is “critically flawed.”

CORRUPTION AT THE DOJ/FBI

So Strzok’s a patriot who wanted to stop Trump though illegal means. Really? We know the FBI lies to us about why they withhold information as confirmed today.

Comey was alleged to be a straight shooter but he’s not.

Comey lied and said Hillary had no intent to mishandle classified data, ergo, there was no crime, but a Navy seaman with no intent was guilty and went to the brig for a year.

The law says intent is not a requirement but Comey’s a straight shooter? This corruption happened under Jim Comey.

These people did not protect Americans. There could have been a loss of lives over Hillary’s misuse of state secrets.

The agents knew Hillary’s IT tech lied multiple times but they didn’t think he meant to lie. Meanwhile, the tech could have turned state’s evidence. They knew Huma Abedin lied but didn’t bother to follow up.

The Executive Summary was written to support the Democrat narrative — there was no bias. Unfortunately for whoever modified the report, the IG shot down that media/Democrat talking point today during testimony on the Hill. Horowitz testified, “We did NOT find no bias in regard to the October 2016 events.” Strzok’s choice to make pursuing the Russia espionage case a bigger priority than reopening the Clinton espionage case suggested “that was a BIASED decision”

The top officials at the DoJ/FBI are corrupt.

Sessions said sometimes there are innocent reasons. Well, let us have them.

Questioned DOJ IG Horowitz @HouseJudiciary @GOPOversight. IG acknowledged that FBI employee Peter Strzok’s bias against Trump influenced actions surrounding discovery of Clinton e-mails on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. Questions remain about why the “We’ll stop him” text was deleted. pic.twitter.com/uRgfQlRguL — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) June 19, 2018