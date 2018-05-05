FBI Lost Chain of Custody of Hillary’s Server, Didn’t Collect Page-Strzok Texts

New FOIA docs show that FBI lost chain of custody for five weeks of Hillary Clinton’s server. Say they lost the chain entirely and created a new one. https://t.co/enxNv8h9sl pic.twitter.com/pKPWxQYKeL — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 5, 2018

THE FBI DID NOT COLLECT THE PAGE-STRZOK EMAILS

Along these lines, the FBI did NOT collect the personal emails of the infamous FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. That is despite the fact that they knew these two lovebirds were conducting FBI business over personal emails.

The FBI’s response to a request for the records was arrogant and corrupt. They aren’t obligated to collect them, they wrote. They simply expect their agents to abide by the law.

This is so beyond acceptable.

Additionally, we only found out this week that Rod Rosenstein, the deputy Attorney General, believes no one, including Congress, has any authority over them. They can supervise themselves according to Rod.

How is that working out, would you say???