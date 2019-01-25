FBI Nabs 66-Year-Old Lobbyist In AMAZING Takedown, No Shots Fired!

Seeing that dangerous political consultant Roger Stone, 66 years of age, taken off the streets is a relief. Stone is the El Chapo of politics apparently. He was nabbed by a dozen heavily armed FBI agents who arrived in half-a-dozen police cars, 19 vehicles altogether, sirens blaring. Now we can all sleep at night. I felt the same way when Jim Comey took that very dangerous Martha Stewart and her broker off the streets. We can all breathe freely now.

Martha Stewart was convicted of conspiracy, obstruction, and making false statements to federal investigators. Those are the same charges they leveled against Stone! She was sentenced in 2004 to five months in prison as a nonviolent, first-time offender. Her young broker got the same treatment. James Comey was behind that ridiculous prosecution. They didn’t get her for the crime they claim she committed, they got her for the same process crimes they nailed Stone for allegedly committing.

Never mind that Hillary’s people bleach bit-ed and smashed hard drives with hammers and then didn’t show up for the congressional hearings. No problem! Her staff lied to Congress and then got immunity. Cool!

Let’s not consider the fact that everyone in Barack Obama’s family was a Communist, or that he and Hillary gave away the store to Russians. Certainly, we must also ignore the fact that we have actual Communists teaching in our universities and that our media is wholly corrupted. And don’t give a thought to our illicit government-corporation relationships.

We can all thank the Lord that no CNN reporter was harmed during the dangerous takedown of the 66-year-old, Roger Stone. Where ever would we get our news? It’s AMAZING he gave up without a Butch Cassidy-Sundance Kid style resistance.

CNN figured it out all on their own that they should show up at Roger Stone’s house at 5 a.m. today because they’re “smart.” That’s what they said, they’re “smart.” Who knew? They kept that secret.

Lead investigator for Mueller, Andrew Weissmann is likely the mover and shaker in that ‘dangerous’ capture. It’s what he does.

The excuse for the raid was a good one, we say, our voices dripping with sarcasm. The Special Counsel’s office was concerned Roger Stone would destroy evidence or flee if notified about criminal charges in advance. In a motion Thursday requesting sealed indictment, SCO cited “risk of the defendant fleeing and destroying (or tampering with) evidence.”

Stone doesn’t even have a VALID PASSPORT! Where is he going to go? New Jersey, Nebraska? Where?

Guess what? That’s a lie!

People like to call these FBI brass “overzealous” at worse, but that is not descriptive. What they are doing is mean-spirited and abusive. They want the targets to rat on the person they really want, and if the person lies and makes up something and swears to it, they are fine with it.

The DOJ/FBI isn’t prosecuting Roger Stone for conspiratorial anything with Russians as Mueller was charged to do. That’s because there wasn’t anything like that going on.

The FBI terrifies their targets into lying and covering up and then say, AHA! Got Ya! They say we knew if we asked you enough questions, you’d screw something up.

The Sentinel knows almost nothing about Roger Stone except that he was kicked off Twitter for cursing and insulting people, and he someone who hung around Donald Trump for a while, annoying people during the campaign. What we do know is that raid was beyond idiotic. The DOJ/FBI should be embarrassed. The fact that they aren’t humiliated, shows what buffoons they are.

The FBI/DOJ brought an army to capture an older guy who blathers on TV and to politicians. The FBI leadership are fools.

The crack reporters at the Sentinel are smart too and figured out there would be a raid at Stone’s house. We captured real footage of the Stone capture that CNN didn’t get. It’s in this next clip. We heard there was a wild chase and we were able to capture it as it went down.

I think I spotted Andrew Weissman in this clip. Watch Stone’s attempted escape in a blimp or something at the end.