FBI Officials Ruin Adam Schiff’s Operation Memo Sabotage

FOX News‘s Catherine Herridge reports that two senior FBI officials have reviewed the FISA abuse memo and they have concluded there are no “factual inaccuracies.” The two officials from the FBI’s counterintelligence division and legal division reviewed the memo Sunday after FBI Director Wray read the memo.

What does that do to liar Adam Schiff’s contention that Republicans “crossed the line” on “politicizing” declassification of the memo?

CORY WILL BE SAD TOO

Presidential hopeful and tireless jerk Cory Booker thinks releasing the memo is “treasonous”. Booker, always short o facts, long on tall tales, failed to notice the latest information out of the FBI/DoJ.