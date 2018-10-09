FBI Officials Say Rosenstein Was Serious About the Coup

On Monday, President Trump said he was not planning to fire Rod Rosenstein and added that they have a “good relationship”. In light of allegations that Rosenstein wanted to wear a wire to tape the President and invoke the 25th Amendment, many have questions.

Hannity said on his radio show Monday that there will soon be very big news from a high level official who will say one of the accusations against the President was in retaliation for the firing of Jim Comey [obstruction?]. Perhaps that is affecting the President’s approach.

It’s also a fact that he cannot fire him now, before the election.

TWO SENIOR FBI SAY ROD WAS SERIOUS

Two senior FBI officials told the bureau’s top lawyer they believed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was “serious” when he discussed secretly recording President Trump and invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office last year.

This comes from Fox News sources.

Former FBI General Counsel James A. Baker told congressional investigators during a closed-door deposition last week that then-FBI Acting Director Andrew McCabe and FBI lawyer Lisa Page came to Baker “contemporaneously” after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

Baker, who resigned from office in May, told lawmakers that McCabe and his general counsel, Lisa Page, told him in May 2017 that Rosenstein made remarks about wearing a wire during meetings with Trump.

Though he wasn’t personally in that meeting, Baker told congressional investigators he took McCabe and Page’s account “seriously,” the sources said.

Further, Baker told congressional investigators he suspected “Rosenstein was coordinating with two people in the administration to invoke the 25th Amendment,” a source said.

Baker’s testimony seems to bolster a Sept. 21 report from The New York Times that cited memos McCabe wrote just after a meeting with Rosenstein in May 2017, shortly after James Comey was fired as FBI director.

The DOJ claimed Rosenstein was just joking.

Then there’s this…

As an aside, Baker also recently told lawmakers that David Corn, a reporter at the leftist rag Mother Jones, provided him a copy of the Steele dossier a day after President Donald Trump’s election win. That is according to sources at The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Devin Nunes thinks the President should be careful about who he trusts, adding that he – Nunes – still has not received the documents the President promised to declassify.

Another issue he brought up is the question of which Russians were the opponents’ operatives talking to when they created the dossier.

