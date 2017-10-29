FBI Paid Dossier Author’s Expenses for Anti-Trump Research from Russians After the Election

President Trump tweeted an article about What Happened on Friday which explained how Hillary was closer to colluding with Russia than he was. The author of the article, Paul Sperry, traces the origins of the specter of Trump-Russia collusion to Hillary Clinton herself. She used the Kremlin-sourced dossier opposition research that supporters fed to a duped media. The FBI paid for much of the dossier author’s expenses, travel and the like. They did it all after the election to take down the President.

Hillary planned to defeat President Trump after the election and it’s working. The President’s poll numbers are tanking.

This story should frighten all Americans.

On Thursday, Paul Sperry outlined Hillary’s role in playing the media in order to grow a fabricated Trump-Russia collusion story.. The author revealed in tweets Saturday that the FBI continued to pay for Steele’s opposition research after the election along with funding from Hillary Clinton.

He quoted a particularly significant paragraph from the book, “Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign,” by [Democrats] Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes.

“Within 24 hours of her concession speech, [campaign chair John Podesta and manager Robby Mook] assembled her communications team at the Brooklyn headquarters to engineer the case that the election wasn’t entirely on the up-and-up. For a couple of hours, with Shake Shack containers littering the room, they went over the script they would pitch to the press and the public. Already, Russian hacking was the centerpiece of the argument.”

The media has fallen right into it. According to a Media Research Center study, the TV news networks spent 20% of their broadcast news on Trump-Russia collusion and 20 seconds on the Hillary Clinton story of trading Uranium rights for Russian cash.

In addition, more than a third of the network coverage of Trump and Russia was based on anonymous sources. Who were the sources?

In March, former Clinton campaign communications director Jennifer Palmieri summed up the post-election strategy in a Washington Post column comparing “Russiagate” to Watergate and encouraging the press and other Democrats to “turn the Russia story against Trump.”

“If we make plain that what Russia has done is nothing less than an attack on our republic, the public will be with us. And the more we talk about it, the more they’ll be with us,” she advised. “Polls show that voters are now concerned about the Russia story and overwhelmingly support an independent investigation.”

The media had their new direction.

Hillary used the opposition research she bought before the election to sell the Russia-Trump story to the media after the election. It was easy to do because they are overwhelmingly opposed to President Trump and his agenda.

The media collusion continues.

CNN’s Evan Perez broke the story Friday about Robert Mueller filing the first charges in the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. Perez has authored several “news” reports with Fusion GPS co-founder and journalist Glenn Simpson. Someone leaked it to Perez. Was it the FBI?

After the story broke about the Clinton-DNC payments for the Steele-KGB dossier, The Washington Post reported the FBI agreed to pay the British Spy who compiled the garbage dossier after the election to continue to dig up dirt on Trump and Russia.

The FBI pulled out of this arrangement once the author of the dossier, Christopher Steele was publicly identified in media reports.

In other words, the FBI and Clinton colluded. Perhaps then-director Comey was duped.

There is little doubt that the Kremlin helped provide most of the information for the dossier.

The sources of the “Russia-Trump dossier” were senior Russian officials: Source A—to use the careful nomenclature of his dossier—was ‘a senior Russian Foreign Ministry figure.’ Source B was ‘a former top level intelligence officer still active in the Kremlin.’

The Wall Street Journal, The Independent, The Washington Post, and ABC News reported back in January that Sergei Millian, the chairman of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce who is tied to the Kremlin, is “Source D” and as “Source E” in the Steele dossier.

Paul Sperry reported Saturday in tweets that the FBI picked up Steele’s travel and other expenses. One must wonder if the FBI paid for him to travel to Russia since the FSS (KGB) was the biggest contributor to the dossier’s most injurious details.

CONCLUSION

The Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC reportedly paid a law firm to hide payments from the FEC that ultimately went to Fusion GPS, a shady opposition-research shop that then paid a retired foreign spy to investigate their American political rival with the help of the Kremlin. That “investigation” found its way to the FBI through Sen. John McCain and reportedly formed the basis for obtaining FISA warrants for the Obama administration to spy on political opponents. This was continued AFTER the election by Clinton who duped the media. The FBI paid for much of it while a compliant press spread the tale.

This isn’t simply about lowering the President’s poll numbers. The plan is to topple the President and put him in jail.

Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, makes the case for firing Robert Mueller. The witch hunt by the suspect Special Counsel is an attempt to put the President and his family in jail.