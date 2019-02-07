FBI Source Fusion GPS Used Foreign Government Official as Source

According to Nellie Ohr, a member of the Ukrainian parliament Serhiy Leshchenko was one of Fusion GPS’ sources. His own country accused him of interfering in our 2016 election.

Ohr’s husband Bruce is the DOJ official who fed the dossier to the FBI and continued working with ex-Brit spy Christopher Steele.

All of these people are Trump haters.

The source, Serhiy Leshchenko, is a UKRAINIAN TRUMP HATER. It was probably FBI collusion with a foreign government to probably get rid of Trump.

Consider this, a Trump-hating Ukrainian government official gave information to Fusion GPS as they were putting the dossier together. Nellie Ohr was involved in spying on the entire Trump family and her husband was the FBI official feeding Fusion’s employee Christopher Steele’s memos to the FBI. They all hated Trump and wanted to overturn the election before and after. It is probably the “insurance policy.”

COLLUSION OF TRUMP HATERS

A foreign government colluded, indirectly or directly.

We now have a foreign government official influencing our elections and he is doing it on behalf of Democrats.

Leshchenko was the lead in the release of the “black ledger” accusing Manfort of receiving illicit payments from the Ukrainian government. The validity of the ledger is still questionable. It got Manafort fired.

The ledger was only one piece of information he provided to Fusion GPS. For her part, Nellie investigated Trump’s travels and business dealings and those of his children and wife.

UKRAINE MOSTLY HATED TRUMP

Ukrainian officials supported Clinton during the election and came out publicly against Trump as being unfit. They suggested they were launching corruption investigations implicating Trump according to a Politico article in January 2017.

Leshchenko is pro-Hillary and saw Trump as a Russian threat. He said the majority of Ukrainian officials were on Hillary’s side.

Former prime minister Arseny Yatseniuk tired to intervene against Trump as well.

Natalie Jaresko, a former State Department official served for a year as Ukraine’s foreign minister. She challenged John McCain, “Please assure us you disagree with statement on Crimea/Ukraine. Trump’s lies not position of free world, inc Rep party.”

MCCAIN POPS UP HERE

McCain has ties to Leshchenko and had him serve on a panel at the McCain Institute in September 2017. It was the Arizona senator who delivered one of the copies of the dossier to the FBI. He and John Kerry have ties to Leschenko going back to 2014.

Leshchenko has a lot of State Department ties, including Obama’s former official Victoria Nuland.

They tried to influence our election with trumped-up investigations but the media only talks about Russians.

A Democratic operative met with top Ukrainian officials in D.C. to try and expose ties between Trump, Manafort, and Russia.

“Politico’s investigation found evidence of Ukrainian government involvement in the race that appears to strain diplomatic protocol dictating that governments refrain from engaging in one another’s elections,” Politico wrote.

Ironically it was Hillary and Obama who let Russia have Crimea after disarming the Ukrainians. It is Trump who re-armed them.