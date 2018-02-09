Why FBI Supervisor David Laufman’s Resignation Is a Big Deal

Hugh Hewitt posted several tweets yesterday that might explain why the “David Laufman resignation is a big deal.” Laufman was the Primary Supervisor of Counter-Intelligence in National Security.

In his position, he had to be involved in the FISA application on Carter Page. His section was responsible for much of the potential corruption.

Hewitt writes: He would have been involved in the Clinton email investigation. His section handled cases involving leaks of classified information. The decisions concerning granting immunity, and allowing conditions to be attached to the examination of computers would have come from his office.

If you remember, the FBI did not examine the “hacked” DNC computers. It was turned over to a private firm called CrowdStrike which is tied to Fusion GPS.

The immunity is a big deal to. Immunity was given to most of the key witnesses who were also persons of interest.

Laufman handed in his resignation on the 7th, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. Hugh Hewitt’s source says it’s what happens when under investigation by the Inspector General or the OPR.

THE TWEETS

From one of my long time (but now retired) AUSA pals: “David Laufman resignation is a big deal. As Dep. Assist. AG for National Security Division, he was the Primary Supervisor over Counter-Intelligence work in Nat Sec. He would have had a hand in the approval of — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 8, 2018

the FISA application on Page. He likely had a role in the decision making on the Clinton email investigation since his section handled cases involving leaks of classified information. The decisions on granting immunity, and allowing conditions to be attached to the examination — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 8, 2018

of computers, would have come from his office. I do not think those were conditions that the FBI would have wanted. On the immunity issue, FBI wouldn’t have the authority — that could only come from the prosecutors in Nat Sec. The press reporting is that he offered his — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 8, 2018

resignation yesterday, effective IMMEDIATELY. That’s what happens when you are told that your are the subject of an OPR or OIG investigation. He was in the post since 2014 — under Carlin, Yates, and Lynch in the chain of command.” This source isn’t perfect. None are. But very — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 8, 2018

very accurate over many years. — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 8, 2018