Why FBI Supervisor David Laufman's Resignation Is a Big Deal

S.Noble
Hugh Hewitt posted several tweets yesterday that might explain why the “David Laufman resignation is a big deal.” Laufman was the Primary Supervisor of Counter-Intelligence in National Security.

In his position, he had to be involved in the FISA application on Carter Page. His section was responsible for much of the potential corruption.

Hewitt writes: He would have been involved in the Clinton email investigation. His section handled cases involving leaks of classified information. The decisions concerning granting immunity, and allowing conditions to be attached to the examination of computers would have come from his office.

If you remember, the FBI did not examine the “hacked” DNC computers. It was turned over to a private firm called CrowdStrike which is tied to Fusion GPS.

The immunity is a big deal to. Immunity was given to most of the key witnesses who were also persons of interest.

Laufman handed in his resignation on the 7th, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY. Hugh Hewitt’s source says it’s what happens when under investigation by the Inspector General or the OPR.

