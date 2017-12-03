FBI Tried to Hunt Down, Punish Leaker of Tarmac Meeting

The tarmac meeting between Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton during the investigation of Hillary Clinton was never a conversation about golf or grandchildren as Lynch and Clinton said No one believes that.

The FBI covered the meeting up. They blatantly lied and hid emails on the meeting which Judicial Watch uncovered. The FBI finally, after being found out, turned them over with the pertinent information — redacted.

The one thing that the emails revealed is very troubling. The FBI didn’t show much concern over the compromising situation and potential corruption of justice, but they were very worried about tracking down the person who blew the whistle on the meeting at Phoenix Airport.

The FBI went to great lengths to find the culprit who spilled the beans and then wanted to make sure the person was duly punished.

That is a leak they cared about.

Daily Caller reported that the emails Judical Watch released show FBI agents were angry about the article in The Observer detailing the logistics of the tarmac meeting in Phoenix airport June 27, 2016 on the same day Hillary was interviewed by the agents.

They narrowed it down to a local police officer and contacted local officials to stem the damage and punish the leaker who made them look bad.

“We need to find that guy and bring him or her before a supervisor,” read one email.

“Hopefully we will find out and at the very minimum, make sure he never works on any detail.”

They also discussed future non-disclosure agreements so any whistleblower in the future would face prison for telling the truth to the American public.

This was a security breach they cared about.

The FBI is supposed to serve the American people, not trick them. The FBI seems to have forgotten that.

We don’t really have FBI agents, we have political operatives controlling the good men and women of the FBI.