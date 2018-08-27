FBI Warned McCain Against Tying Up to His Oligarch Friend

Paul Manafort worked for President Trump for three months but never tried to hook Donald Trump up with any Russians. That wasn’t true of John McCain when he ran for president.

Rick Davis of Manafort & Davis colluded with John McCain and Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Putin’s friend, to arrange meetings. McCain met with Deripaska twice, once on a yacht.

This connection was made for people seen as friends of Putin.

Deripaska, a minerals magnate is the richest man in the world and he was pleased with the influential connection.

Now get this, the FBI and U.S. Intelligence warned McCain about Deripaska, something they didn’t do for Donald Trump. It sounds like the President was framed. Why else wouldn’t they warn Trump?

McCain’s own campaign was opposed to any connection with Deripaska.

The same foreign lobbyists and Russians tied to the Trump probe were once associated to Senator John McCain when he ran for president, Sara Carter wrote.

McCain battled Trump and did not support him on the Russia collusion probe and even helped get a copy of the dossier to the FBI.

“I think it is reaching the point it is a Watergate size and scale,” he declared last month during an event at his policy nonprofit, the International Republican Institute.

The FBI has said that there is no evidence to date that Trump ever met with a Russian figure banned from the United States, Carter wrote.

There is no evidence McCain did anything untoward or ever changed his anti-Putin stance. His aides said he became more opposed during this time.

This has been reported many times but it seems like a good time to remind the public.