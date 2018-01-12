FBI Was Synchronizing Leaks for Maximum Impact

Deep State DOJ and FBI leaked classified intelligence to the mainstream media and they synchronized leaks to different news outlets to achieve maximum impact.

On Tuesday, Judicial Watch Director of Investigations Chris Farrell joined Lou Dobbs Tonight on Fox Business to discuss the controversial text exchanges between FBI agent Peter Strzok and the DoJ lawyer to Andrew McCabe and his mistress Lisa age.

Farrell shared his views of whether the texts proved they leaked to the biased anti-Trump media.

Not only does he believe they prove leaking, they further prove these two synchronized the leaks.

Farrell said,””This is a case of them [Agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page] I think trying to get out ahead of the problem because obviously Strzok is already, Strzok and his girlfriend are already in bad shape. But the text messages today show that they were synchronizing, they were first of all leaking, but then they were synchronizing their story to both the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and perhaps others, and that is a level of investigative misconduct and abuse of process that is off the charts.”