FBI’s Former No. 2 Andy McCabe Is In a “World of Trouble”

Former Deputy FBI Director Andy McCabe is in a “world of trouble”. The FBI Director Christopher Wray forced him to resign this week after the Inspector General advised him that his deputy is the focus of his probe.

The cover page of the Washington Post Wednesday is about the DoJ Inspector General looking at Andy McCabe’s role in the final days of the 2016 election. He wants to know why McCabe, the No. 2 guy at the FBI, sat for three weeks on the Clinton emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.

The Post reports that the IG wants to know the reason for the delay:

The inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, has been asking witnesses why FBI leadership seemed unwilling to move forward on the examination of emails found on the laptop of former congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) until late October — about three weeks after first being alerted to the issue, according to these people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter.

Why would McCabe or anyone choose to not act?

MCCABE, POSSIBLY COMEY, SAT ON IT

This all became known because of the Weiner investigation. In late September 2016, FBI agents were investigating the Weiner pedophilia case and discovered Clinton emails on his laptop. Eighteen of those emails were classified. No one acted for three weeks.

Weiner is married to Huma Abedin, Hillary’s closest aide. Huma often downloaded her data to her husband’s laptop.

The New York FBI alerted FBI headquarters within days and McCabe knew by late September or early October according to WaPo’s sources.

Former FBI Director Jim Comey said he had just learned of the emails on October 28, 2016 in a letter to Congress. He said he was briefed the day before. However, he might have known when McCabe knew according to Washington Post sources.

THEY LEAKED TO THE MEDIA

At the same time, Agents Page and Strzok talked of an “insurance policy” possibly discussed with Andy. Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were leaking to the Washington Post. Strzok was the source.