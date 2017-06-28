FBI’s McCabe Might Have Been Out for Revenge in General Flynn’s Case

Sally Yates and James Clapper have never offered any evidence but they’ve utterly destroyed Ret. General Flynn’s reputation. We now find out that the FBI’s Acting Director Andrew McCabe had a serious motive for revenge against the general.

Instead of recusing himself, he’s in charge of the Flynn matter.

Circa News reports that secret memos show Trump adviser roiled the bureau by intervening in an agent’s discrimination case before he was targeted in Russia case.

Two years before the FBI launched their probe against Flynn, he intervened on behalf of a decorated counterterrorism agent who accused now-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe and other top officials of sexual discrimination.

Flynn’s intervention on behalf of Supervisory Special Agent Robyn Gritz was highly unusual. He was in effect a hostile witness against McCabe, a rising star.

The FBI, instead of considering Flynn’s views, sought to keep him from becoming a witness in her Equal Employment Opportunity Commission case. Her case is pending.

McCabe has a sketchy role in this. He admitted the FBI opened an internal investigation into Gritz’s personal conduct after learning the agent “had filed or intended to file” a sex discrimination complaint against her supervisors.

McCabe has an impactful role in Flynn’s case as well.

McCabe does not like Flynn

Three FBI employees told Circa they personally witnessed McCabe make disparaging remarks about Flynn before and during the time the retired Army general emerged as a figure in the Russia case.

“As far as the troops in the field, the vast-majority were disgusted with the Russia decision, but that was McCabe driving the result that eventually led [former FBI Director James] Comey to make the decision,” said a senior federal law enforcement official, with direct knowledge of the investigation.

“The Flynn leaks were nothing short of political,” one FBI employee said, noting the specific contents of the conversation were known by only a handful of government officials when they leaked. “The leaks appeared to be targeted to take Flynn out.” The probe of Flynn has branched out and now includes the possibility of improperly disclosed foreign payments. McCabe must recuse himself in Flynn’s case. The Gritz case Other top officials intervened in Ms. Gritz’s case. She successfully tracked down global terrorists for a decade until McCabe came along. Ms. Gritz received her first negative rating. She said the executives derailed her career because she is a woman. The FBI castigated her as too “emotional”. The FBI tried to say they went after her before the complaint was filed. However, they knew the complaint was about to be filed. Gritz ended up resigning in 2013 and named McCabe in her complaint. Agents say Gritz was well-known, well-liked and respected in the counter-terrorism community. Flynn was an Army Lieutenant General at the time he came to her defense, with others, including Senator Grassley. Gritz told Circa how terrible she would feel if her case affected Flynn. He was the first to defend her. “McCabe knew Flynn and I were friends. I felt that from the beginning it was an issue.” Let’s not forget that McCabe’s ran for congress as a Progressive with funding from Hillary’s friends. Swamp critter? Read about the case in depth at Circa News. It’s real news.