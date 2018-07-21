A federal judge will not strip a convicted terrorist of his U.S. citizenship. The judge feels there wasn’t enough evidence to prove he misrepresented himself on his application.

Iyman Faris, 49, plotted with al-Qaida to blow up the Brooklyn Bridge and was sentenced in 2003.

Faris met with Osama bin Laden in Afghanistan and worked with 9/11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed.

He is going to be set free December 23, 2020.

A court filing last year in a U.S. District Court argued Faris lied on immigration papers about his terrorist affiliations. The filing logically noted that wanting to blow up the bridge showed a lack of commitment to the Constitution.

Federal Judge Staci Yanle disagree and ruled this month in favor of Faris. She said that there was not enough evidence to prove that any misrepresentations influenced the decision to grant him citizenship.

“American citizenship is precious, and the government carries a heavy burden of proof when attempting to divest a naturalized citizen of his or her citizenship,” the crazy judge wrote on July 11.

The Department of Justice declined to comment to The Associated Press.

His case is one of the first to be heard since 9/11.